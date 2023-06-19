The sudden death of a Coleraine teenager while on holiday in Bulgaria has “sent shockwaves of heartbreak” throughout his family.

19-year-old Daniel Smyth died on Sunday and his family is now raising money to bring him home.

In a post, the family wrote: “On Sunday 18th June 2023, Jema and Martin sadly and unexpectedly lost their eldest son Daniel while on holidays in Bulgaria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Daniel’s death has sent shockwaves of heartbreak throughout our entire family and his circle of friends. Daniel had the most cheeky, infectious smile and was kind and loving to everyone he came in contact with.

Daniel Smyth, 19, from Coleraine who died while on holiday in Bulgaria. An appeal has been launched to bring Daniel home and to donate to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Credit: Ellen Devenney-Adams

"Our family will truly never be the same without him. He was destined for the greatest things in life and we want to bring him home and give him the biggest and best send off without any pressure on his grieving parents.

"The whole town has had the kindest words to say about Daniel and we couldn’t be more proud to know he was just a beautiful soul to everyone he ever met.

"We as a family will take comfort in your kind words for days and years to come while we process to loss of our Daniel ‘Ganky’ Smyth. Forever 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Any left over donations after the repatriation and funeral will go towards a memorial, any left after this will be given back to the amazing Kevin Bell Trust charity helping bring him home.”