With the evenings lengthening and thoughts turning to brighter days, it’s the perfect time for a Spring/Summer Fashion Show in aid of the British Red Cross.

The Coleraine branch of the charity is holding a Fashion Show and Cabaret evening in the Lodge Hotel on Thursday, April 6 at 7.30pm.

The evening will feature beautiful fashions from the Coleraine branch itself.

Branch manager Gerald McQuilken said: “This fashion event is to showcase just how many beautiful donations we get. I think our fashion show audience will be surprised at all the collections we can show.

"We will be showing wedding attire, evening gowns, beach wear and much more and there will be a Cabaret section to get the evening off to a great start!”

Tickets are priced at £10 and are available from the British Red Cross shop on Railway Road in the town.

