Coleraine FC lodges planning bid for new 3G training pitch

Coleraine Football Club has submitted plans for a new 3G training pitch to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Coleraine Football Club. Picture: GoogleColeraine Football Club. Picture: Google
Coleraine Football Club. Picture: Google

The proposals involve the replacement of the existing grass training pitch with a new 3G pitch and erection of 2.4m-high fencing and access gates.

There would also be an additional 5.6m-high ball stop net and six 15m-high floodlights, along with hard and soft landscaping.

The pitch is beside the club’s Showgrounds stadium on the Ballycastle Road in Coleraine.

Designs have been produced by GM Design Associates.

Coleraine FC is also developing plans to build to new stands to the main stadium, increasing capacity to 8,000. This would also provide a new public realm, replacement club shop and better car parking facilities.

