Coleraine Football Club has submitted plans for a new 3G training pitch to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The proposals involve the replacement of the existing grass training pitch with a new 3G pitch and erection of 2.4m-high fencing and access gates.

There would also be an additional 5.6m-high ball stop net and six 15m-high floodlights, along with hard and soft landscaping.

The pitch is beside the club’s Showgrounds stadium on the Ballycastle Road in Coleraine.

Designs have been produced by GM Design Associates.