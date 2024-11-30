Coleraine: Festive photos as crowds come out for Christmas switch-on

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Nov 2024, 10:27 BST
Coleraine town centre was packed on Friday evening for the annual Christmas switch-on.

These photos capture some of the festive atmosphere.

There was a big cheer for Santa when he arrived in style in Coleraine on Friday night.

1. Magical moment

There was a big cheer for Santa when he arrived in style in Coleraine on Friday night. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan enjoying the festivities.

2. Special night

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan enjoying the festivities. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Saying hello to Santa on Friday night in Coleraine.

3. Hello Santa!

Saying hello to Santa on Friday night in Coleraine. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

The town centre was packed for the annual Christmas switch-on in Coleraine on Friday night.

4. Festive fun

The town centre was packed for the annual Christmas switch-on in Coleraine on Friday night. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Coleraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice