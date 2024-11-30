These photos capture some of the festive atmosphere.
1. Magical moment
There was a big cheer for Santa when he arrived in style in Coleraine on Friday night. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
2. Special night
Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan enjoying the festivities. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
3. Hello Santa!
Saying hello to Santa on Friday night in Coleraine. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
4. Festive fun
The town centre was packed for the annual Christmas switch-on in Coleraine on Friday night. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council