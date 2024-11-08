Coleraine Forum brings feel good factor to over 50s
Coleraine 50+ Forum held an information day and tea dance funded by the Housing Executive.
The group was awarded a community involvement grant of £3350 which helped to facilitate this popular networking, entertaining and informative event for people over 50 in the Lodge Hotel.
A broad range of agencies, including the Housing Executive, provided stalls at the event offering vital resources and information for all in attendance.
Following a delicious lunch, an afternoon of dancing followed, with everyone taking to the dance floor with music by Francis Faulkner.
Active community representative Rosemary McCaw said: “We strive to empower older members of our community by making them aware of activities that are accessible to them.
“Heartfelt thanks to the Housing Executive for bringing this very special event to fruition once again. We value older people so much and try through our work to give them the self-confidence to get actively involved in our community.”
Mark Alexander, The Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager, said: “Connection is vitally important in any community and every year this event brings people together and forges lasting relationships across the Causeway area.
“We provide a taxi service to the event for vulnerable residents who look forward to this event every year and organisers, stakeholders and funders feel a real sense of achievement when they see residents enjoying themselves so much. Rosemary and the Coleraine 50+ forum are to be commended for yet another brilliant event.”
For more information visit nihe.gov.uk