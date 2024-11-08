Coleraine Forum brings feel good factor to over 50s

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Nov 2024, 10:12 BST
A Coleraine group aimed at empowering older people in the community held a tea dance recently to raise awareness of their aims.

Coleraine 50+ Forum held an information day and tea dance funded by the Housing Executive.

Most Popular

The group was awarded a community involvement grant of £3350 which helped to facilitate this popular networking, entertaining and informative event for people over 50 in the Lodge Hotel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A broad range of agencies, including the Housing Executive, provided stalls at the event offering vital resources and information for all in attendance.

Marianne Linton pictured with Elizabeth Nevin and Hilda McCahon from Crafts with Love, during the 50+ Forum information morning and Tea Dance at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine. CREDIT NIHEplaceholder image
Marianne Linton pictured with Elizabeth Nevin and Hilda McCahon from Crafts with Love, during the 50+ Forum information morning and Tea Dance at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine. CREDIT NIHE

Following a delicious lunch, an afternoon of dancing followed, with everyone taking to the dance floor with music by Francis Faulkner.

Active community representative Rosemary McCaw said: “We strive to empower older members of our community by making them aware of activities that are accessible to them.

“Heartfelt thanks to the Housing Executive for bringing this very special event to fruition once again. We value older people so much and try through our work to give them the self-confidence to get actively involved in our community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Alexander, The Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager, said: “Connection is vitally important in any community and every year this event brings people together and forges lasting relationships across the Causeway area.

Pictured during the Coleraine 50+ Forum’s Info Day and tea dance In The Lodge Hotel in Coleraine are, (standing from left) Gareth Doran, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, Causeway, Ciaran McQuillan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Maud Anderson, Chairperson of the 50+ Forum, Nuala McGoldrick, Housing Executive Neighbourhood Warden (seated from left) Rosemary McCaw, Secretary of the 50+ Forum and Sally McDonald, Treasurer of 50+ Forum. CREDIT NIHEplaceholder image
Pictured during the Coleraine 50+ Forum’s Info Day and tea dance In The Lodge Hotel in Coleraine are, (standing from left) Gareth Doran, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, Causeway, Ciaran McQuillan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Maud Anderson, Chairperson of the 50+ Forum, Nuala McGoldrick, Housing Executive Neighbourhood Warden (seated from left) Rosemary McCaw, Secretary of the 50+ Forum and Sally McDonald, Treasurer of 50+ Forum. CREDIT NIHE

“We provide a taxi service to the event for vulnerable residents who look forward to this event every year and organisers, stakeholders and funders feel a real sense of achievement when they see residents enjoying themselves so much. Rosemary and the Coleraine 50+ forum are to be commended for yet another brilliant event.”

For more information visit nihe.gov.uk

Related topics:Coleraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice