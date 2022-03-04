Coleraine fuel poverty rally this afternoon

There will be a fuel poverty protest in Coleraine town centre this afternoon (Friday, March 4).

By Una Culkin
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:58 am

The organisers said: “Following the ongoing increase in the cost of living and the inaction of Stormont and Westminster to address the crisis that many families are facing across Northern Ireland and further afield, there will be a protest outside Coleraine Town Hall on Friday, March 4, at 5pm.

“This crisis harms all of our local community equally and whilst those in Stormont are in talks about raising their own pay, pay for workers and welfare has remained stagnant.

“The measures that Stormont has announced are too little, too late for many families who have struggled during the colder weather and we are asking for further protections to be put in place so that no one will have to choose between heating or eating.”

