Detectives investigating the incident, which happened on Easter Sunday night, are appealing for information from the public and witnesses to come forward.

Police said they received a report shortly after 8.35pm that a house was ‘well alight’ in the Laburnum Place area of the town.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to an arson attack at a property in Coleraine on Easter Sunday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Extensive damage was caused to the house as a result of the fire which is believed to have started in the living room area.

"Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time and no serious injuries were reported.

"One man, however, did require medical attention for smoke inhalation at the scene.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1531 31/03/24.