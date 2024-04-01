Coleraine home 'extensively damaged' in Easter Sunday arson attack

A man has needed medical attention for smoke inhalation following an arson attack on a house in Coleraine.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Apr 2024, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the incident, which happened on Easter Sunday night, are appealing for information from the public and witnesses to come forward.

Police said they received a report shortly after 8.35pm that a house was ‘well alight’ in the Laburnum Place area of the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to an arson attack at a property in Coleraine on Easter Sunday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to an arson attack at a property in Coleraine on Easter Sunday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to an arson attack at a property in Coleraine on Easter Sunday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Extensive damage was caused to the house as a result of the fire which is believed to have started in the living room area.

"Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time and no serious injuries were reported.

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

"One man, however, did require medical attention for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1531 31/03/24.

"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Laburnum Place area between 8pm and just before 8.30pm, to get in touch.”

Related topics:ColerainePoliceEasterPSNINorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice