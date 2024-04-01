Coleraine home 'extensively damaged' in Easter Sunday arson attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives investigating the incident, which happened on Easter Sunday night, are appealing for information from the public and witnesses to come forward.
Police said they received a report shortly after 8.35pm that a house was ‘well alight’ in the Laburnum Place area of the town.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"Extensive damage was caused to the house as a result of the fire which is believed to have started in the living room area.
"Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time and no serious injuries were reported.
"One man, however, did require medical attention for smoke inhalation at the scene.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1531 31/03/24.
"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Laburnum Place area between 8pm and just before 8.30pm, to get in touch.”