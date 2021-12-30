Coleraine makes bid for city status to mark jubilee

“Looking to the future, as a Council we recognise a need to generate greater growth and prosperity for Coleraine, and we are committed to achieving this by leveraging the exciting opportunities available to us through ‘Levelling up’ and ‘Growth Deal’ initiatives. City Status would act as a real catalyst for Coleraine’s ambitious vision and would be a deserved title for a town which has a rich heritage for us to build on for the future benefit of local communities and visitors.”