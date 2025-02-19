Coleraine martial arts club to hold self defence class for women
Causeway Ryano head coach Peter McClay and club volunteer Anna Tizzard are running the class for women “to hopefully make females feel safer in our community”.
The class will be held at Score in Coleraine on Friday, March 7 at 6.30pm.
Anna said: “With all that’s going on in Coleraine at the moment myself and Peter have been discussing different way to hopefully make females feel safer in our community.
"Peter (senior tactical edge instructor) has kindly offered to do a 3 hour self defence class...for any female welcome, to learn basic tactics on how to defend yourself if you do find yourself in a dangerous situation.
"The only request is that a £10 fee is added to go towards fundraising for kids’ World Jujitsu Championships.”
Anyone interested should message either Anna or Peter via Team Ryano Causeway.
