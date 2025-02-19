Coleraine martial arts club to hold self defence class for women

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Coleraine martial arts club is to hold a self defence class in light of recent concerns for women’s safety.

Causeway Ryano head coach Peter McClay and club volunteer Anna Tizzard are running the class for women “to hopefully make females feel safer in our community”.

The class will be held at Score in Coleraine on Friday, March 7 at 6.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anna said: “With all that’s going on in Coleraine at the moment myself and Peter have been discussing different way to hopefully make females feel safer in our community.

Team Ryano Causeway Head Coach Peter McClay and volunteer Anna Tizzard have organised a special self defence class for women. Credit Team Ryano Causeway BJJ MMATeam Ryano Causeway Head Coach Peter McClay and volunteer Anna Tizzard have organised a special self defence class for women. Credit Team Ryano Causeway BJJ MMA
Team Ryano Causeway Head Coach Peter McClay and volunteer Anna Tizzard have organised a special self defence class for women. Credit Team Ryano Causeway BJJ MMA

"Peter (senior tactical edge instructor) has kindly offered to do a 3 hour self defence class...for any female welcome, to learn basic tactics on how to defend yourself if you do find yourself in a dangerous situation.

"The only request is that a £10 fee is added to go towards fundraising for kids’ World Jujitsu Championships.”

Anyone interested should message either Anna or Peter via Team Ryano Causeway.

Related topics:Coleraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice