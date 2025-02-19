A Coleraine martial arts club is to hold a self defence class in light of recent concerns for women’s safety.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Ryano head coach Peter McClay and club volunteer Anna Tizzard are running the class for women “to hopefully make females feel safer in our community”.

The class will be held at Score in Coleraine on Friday, March 7 at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna said: “With all that’s going on in Coleraine at the moment myself and Peter have been discussing different way to hopefully make females feel safer in our community.

Team Ryano Causeway Head Coach Peter McClay and volunteer Anna Tizzard have organised a special self defence class for women. Credit Team Ryano Causeway BJJ MMA

"Peter (senior tactical edge instructor) has kindly offered to do a 3 hour self defence class...for any female welcome, to learn basic tactics on how to defend yourself if you do find yourself in a dangerous situation.

"The only request is that a £10 fee is added to go towards fundraising for kids’ World Jujitsu Championships.”

Anyone interested should message either Anna or Peter via Team Ryano Causeway.