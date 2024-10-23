Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine has been named as the Best Large Town in the Translink Ulster in Bloom awards for 2024.

Green fingered community gardeners and dedicated council staff from across Northern Ireland were commended for their hard work and dedication as the results were announced for this year’s Translink Ulster in Bloom, with a special focus on the importance of community spirit and friendships formed through team work.

In an event hosted at Old Market House, Bangor, the popular horticultural competition celebrated the fantastic work of committed gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

The 2024 Award winners by category were:

John Thompson, Head of Safety and Corporate Responsibility, Translink; Noel Davoren, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Cllr Frances Burton, representing NILGA; and Damien Guy, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. CREDIT TRANSLINK

City - Derry City (Derry City & Strabane District Council); Large Town - Coleraine (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council); Town - Donaghadee (Ards & North Down Borough Council); Small Town- Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council); Large Village - Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Village - Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council); and Small Village - Ballyeaston (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

Special Award winners for Most Improved was presented to Swatragh in Bloom, whilst a special award for Lifelong Commitment was presented to Charlestown Village. The Best Station title was won by Whitehead Railway Station (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council).

Speaking at the results event, John Thompson, Head of Safety and Corporate Responsibility, Translink, said: “Ulster in Bloom celebrates not only the hard work and commitment of our local Councils, but also the many volunteers and community groups who are out all year round making their community spaces look tidy, welcoming and engaging for residents and visitors alike.

"Over the years we’ve seen amazing examples of how something as simple as seeds, water and elbow grease can transform spaces, with everything from floral displays, growing allotments for young and old, and bee hives to boost biodiversity.

"The awards also showcase the work and commitment of our Translink staff in stations and halts across Northern Ireland in bringing biodiversity, plants and flowers to these spaces. On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our Ulster in Bloom winners and participants.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA).