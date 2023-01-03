A Coleraine business and an Orange Lodge have paid tribute to Barry Freeman following his death.

Mr Freeman had been missing since December 22. Police announced on Monday (January 2) that they were no longer searching for him following the recovery of a body in the Coleraine area.

In a statement on social media yesterday, Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 wrote: “Earlier this evening, the Officers and Brethren of Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 were regrettably informed of the passing of our dear friend and lodge member, the late Barry Freeman.

"Barry was our Chaplain and was proud to be at the forefront of our lodge. He was a quiet, unassuming character within our ranks and was well-respected locally. Barry was a hard-working man and loved nothing more than taking trips over to Scotland and England to represent Killowen Purple Heroes in an immaculate fashion laying wreaths on our behalf in Glasgow and Blackpool on numerous occasions.

Barry Freeman

"As a Lodge, we take great comfort in how the local community, members of the public and loyal orders rallied in an attempt to locate our Brother via pleas on social media and on the streets of our town and for that, we are grateful. We thank you for your plethora of messages and well wishes in recent times and it truly demonstrates a great deal of strength and togetherness in what has proved to be a frustrating and emotional period.

“We are indebted to the Community Rescue Service and the PSNI for their hard work, support and determination during the multiple searches that took place and we place on record our deepest thanks to them for locating Barry.”

The statement continued: "For our Brotherhood, the days ahead will be darker ones as we mourn the loss of the late Brother Freeman and we would urge anyone out there who is struggling or needs a helping hand to get in touch, the door of our Hall is always open.

"Hebrews 4:10: 'For anyone who enters God’s rest also rests from their works, just as God did from his.' Until we meet again, rest easy Barry.”

In another post on social media, local business RightPrice Coleraine for whom Mr Freeman had worked said: “It is with deep sadness that the Pollock family and all the staff of RightPrice learned of the confirmed passing of our colleague Barry Freeman.

"Barry had been a valued member of our team since 1999 and will be missed by all the staff. He was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well.

"On behalf of all of us here at RightPrice, we offer Barry’s family and friends our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy at this difficult time. We would like to thank the PSNI and CRS for their tireless work over the last week.”

Mr Freeman was also well-known in local drama circles, having been involved with Coleraine Provincial Players for many years.

They said: “Unfortunately we have to report that our dear friend has been found but the outcome is not the one we all hoped and prayed for.