Members of a Coleraine Orange Lodge are taking on a mammoth ten-fold walking challenge in the months ahead for a cause close to their hearts.

The brethren of Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 are aiming to raise £10,000 for the Community Rescue Service (CRS) by completing a sponsored walk on the last Saturday of each month, from now until the end of the year.

Earlier this year, the brethren were left distraught following the tragic passing of their Chaplain and well-known Coleraine man, the late Barry Freeman.

Following an extensive, community-wide search effort over the Christmas and New Year period, Barry’s body was recovered from the River Bann thanks to the endeavours of the Community Rescue Service.

Members of Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 pictured prior to their opening fundraising walk along the Causeway Coastal path in March.

Now any funds raised are being earmarked for the installation of potentially life saving equipment as it is hoped that in the future, the money may be put towards CCTV cameras along the side of the Bann at Christie Park in the town. This will allow the CRS to gain an advantage when looking to locate missing persons.

Recently, the members embarked on the first of their 10-walk challenge on Saturday, March 25. The men started their adventure at Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, with a healthy 10-mile hike along the rugged coastal cliff path to the Giant’s Causeway.

In the months ahead, they will visit various other locations including Castle Archdale in Fermanagh, the Sperrins, Belfast and Rathlin Island with the final walk due to take place in December from Downhill back into Coleraine.

Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 Worshipful Master, Colin Magee said: "Losing Barry was a terrible tragedy for us all, it was certainly a sad Christmas period for all involved with our lodge and the wider community.

The late Barry Freeman

"I must say I did take some comfort in watching how the local community came out in numbers as we tirelessly searched for our Barry.

"We are forever indebted to the CRS for their efforts but hopefully we can give something back by our fundraising campaign in the months ahead," he added.

