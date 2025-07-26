Coleraine: over 90 social housing dwellings proposed at former school site

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2025, 13:18 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 14:08 BST
Plans for a social housing development at a former Coleraine school have been received by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) outlined plans to Demolish the former St Joseph’s high school, at Beresford Avenue in the town, and erect 91 social housing units as well as an open space, landscaping and all other associated site works.

The PAN outlined a number of planned consultations around the development, including a community drop-in session at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, on September 4 and local press advertisement in late August.

Council have received a PAN for a 91-dwelling development at the former St Joseph's school in Coleraine (pic: Planning application)
Council have received a PAN for a 91-dwelling development at the former St Joseph’s school in Coleraine (pic: Planning application)

“A copy of the PAN, draft drawings and explanatory letter will be posted to all properties within 100 metres of the planning application,” the PAN added.

“This will advise the public of the ways to provide comments, ask for further information and deadline to provide comments by, consistent with those given in the newspaper notice.”

As a major application, the plan will be brought before council members for decision at a future Planning Committee meeting.

