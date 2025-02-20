Police in Coleraine are following a number of lines of enquiry following the discovery of a bag in the Strand Road area of the town.

Following a report from a member of the public, police in Coleraine seized a bicycle and a bag containing a number of items which were located in the Strand Road area of the town on Thursday, February 13.

The investigation is ongoing and police are progressing a number of lines of enquiry. The PSNI says that since the report on February 13, there has been an increased policing presence in the area, “with officers visibly on enhanced patrols which will continue”.

In a post on their Facebook page on February 18, Police Causeway Coast and Glens said: “Police are aware, there have been recent posts on social media regarding reports of a suspicious male in the Coleraine area.

Police Causeway Coast and Glens posted this photo on their Facebook page saying: "In response the mobile Police Station is being deployed. If you see it parked up, please stop and report any concerns or information you may have." CREDIT PSNI

"In response the mobile Police Station is being deployed. If you see it parked up, please stop and report any concerns or information you may have.”

The PSNI also appealed to anyone who might have any information which could assist them to speak to officers on the ground or contact 101 and quote reference number 377 of 13/02/25.

The local police also said that they were aware of a public meeting which has been organised by a social media site to discuss what the Facebook page called “growing concerns among local women in the Causeway Coast and Glens area”.

The PSNI confirmed that it intended to have “local officers in attendance” at the event which is being held in West Bann Development Centre on February 27.