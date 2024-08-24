Coleraine: PSNI seek video footage of crash which left six people injured
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a collision earlier this week in Coleraine in which six people were injured to come forward.
PSNI Roads Policing officers are investigating a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the ring road in Coleraine, near the Asda supermarket, on Tuesday, August 20.
The collision, involving a Citroen C1, a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Volkswagen Transporter van is believed to have occurred between 8.40pm-8.50pm.
Police said six people sustained injuries including whiplash and cuts and bruising.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the collision, or captured dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at Maydown on 101 quoting the reference number 1494 20/08/24.
