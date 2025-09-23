Coleraine Rugby Club is set to hold a special event in memory of its stalwart member, the late Carl Monteith.

Coleraine RFCHC, in association with the Perennials, has arranged a special day on Sunday, October 12, to celebrate the massive contribution made to both clubs, and to rugby in Ulster, by Carl ‘Monty’ Monteith.

The event will start with lunch, sponsored by Calor Gas, at the function room in the club at 1pm, followed by entertainment.

Then the refurbished function room will be officially named in memory of Carl.

The late Carl Monteith.

At 3pm a Coleraine Select XV will take on the Perennials for the annual charity match, following the game there will by live entertainment in the bar.

The main focus of the day will be to raise funds for a charity that was very close to Monty’s heart, Meningitis Research. The cost for the charity lunch, entertainment and the match is £40 per person.

Club members and friends are invited to book a place, or a table, by contacting either Geoff Goldsbrough on 07775650010 or Milne Rowntree on 07764320363.

Places are limited so book early to avoid disappointment.