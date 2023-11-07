Coleraine College has paid tribute to one of its pupils, Candice Tosh, who sadly died following a road traffic collision last week.

15-year-old Candice Tosh who has been described as a 'kind gentle soul' who was talented at art and helped disabled children to go horse riding. Credit PSNI

In a social media post, the school wrote: “Our return to school today was greatly saddened as we paid tribute to our beautiful pupil Candice Tosh who tragically died at the weekend.

"Candice was a kind gentle soul with an outstanding talent in Art. Candice will be sorely missed by the school community and in particular by the staff and pupils of the ASPIRE centre. Here Candice found peace and a safe haven in which to develop and to express herself.

"We would like to extend our sympathy to her parents, her siblings and all the family. Candice will always have a place in our hearts.”

Crindle Stables in Limavady also paid a heartfelt tribute to the teen who helped disabled children experience horse riding.

In a social media post, Crindle Stables said: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we have heard the sad news of Candice Tosh passing away. God only takes the best.

"Candice was greatly involved at Crindle Stables with the horses and the children. She provided invaluable help with BRIDLE (bringing riding into disabled lives equally).

"Candice loved the horses and she loved drawing and was often found drawing for the kids in the cabin. We are absolutely devastated by this news and we extend our greatest sympathy to her mum Diane, dad Bryan and all her family and friends.

"God only gives his special children to special parents. Candice’s mum Diane and dad did their utmost to do what helped Candice, she loved horses and this was how we had the privilege of knowing this beautiful girl.”