A sheltered living scheme in Coleraine has reached a significant milestone, celebrating its 45th anniversary with family and friends.

First opened in November 1979, as the first sheltered scheme of the newly formed James Butcher Housing Association, Rothesay Court has become an integral part of the local community, providing safe, secure, and independent living for its residents.

The scheme’s long-standing tenants, Marjorie Geary and Teresa Leslie were there to celebrate the milestone with fellow residents.

With 27 units in total, the scheme has a buzzing communal room which is popular with residents and their friends and family, often hosting them for coffee mornings, brunches, and karaoke nights. A thriving social club ensures there is always something to do for the residents.

Leeanne Magee, Area Manager; Marjorie Geary, tenant; Lynda Henning, Scheme Coordinator; Teresa Leslie, tenant celebrate 45 years of Rothesay Court. CREDIT OPEN COMMUNICATIONS

Leeanne Magee, Area Manager at Choice said: “Rothesay Court has been a mainstay of the Coleraine area for 45 years now and it is going from

strength to strength - it’s great to see so many residents celebrating this milestone.

"A key element of the success of our sheltered living schemes is the participation and willingness of our residents who, along with the Choice housing team, ensure there is always a mix of activities and social outings to take part in.

“Part of the commitment from Choice is to consistently maintain and upgrade existing stock, so that they can stand the test of time. A project of refurbishment was undertaken recently, which included boiler replacement scheme, window replacements and a range of fire safety upgrades to

adhere to new fire safety standards."