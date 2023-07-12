Coleraine Twelfth demonstration: colour and spectacle of the parade in 29 pictures
There was a large turnout of spectators for Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine, hosted by Macosquin District LOL No. 8.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST
Taking part were the districts of City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Coleraine District LOL No. 2 and Limavady District LOL No. 6.
The main parade made its way from Union Street through the town to the demonstration field on Wheatsheaf Road, where platform proceedings took place.
Page 1 of 7