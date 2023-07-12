Register
This young band member was perfectly turned out for the Coleraine parade.

Coleraine Twelfth demonstration: colour and spectacle of the parade in 29 pictures

There was a large turnout of spectators for Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine, hosted by Macosquin District LOL No. 8.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST

Taking part were the districts of City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Coleraine District LOL No. 2 and Limavady District LOL No. 6.

The main parade made its way from Union Street through the town to the demonstration field on Wheatsheaf Road, where platform proceedings took place.

Keeping the beat at the Coleraine Twelfth demonstration.

Keeping the beat at the Coleraine Twelfth demonstration.

Flying their flags in Coleraine on July 12.

Flying their flags in Coleraine on July 12.

Stepping out along the route in Coleraine.

Stepping out along the route in Coleraine.

Music was in the air over Coleraine during the Twelfth demonstration.

Music was in the air over Coleraine during the Twelfth demonstration.

