Coleraine woman thanks ladies who ‘saved her life’

Melissa (20) who remains in hospital, has thanked the two unknown women who stopped with her, rolled her onto her side, reopened her airway, and who relayed information to the 999 call handler.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Service, Melissa said: “These two women most certainly saved my life and I cannot thank them enough.

“Their kindness was a huge positive in an otherwise god-awful day. I would also like to thank the emergency services and everyone else who helped me.

“Finally I would also like to express my severe thanks to the care I am receiving at Causeway Hospital.”

Last year it was widely reported that Melissa made a ‘heroic effort’ to administer CPR and first aid to a woman in Coleraine town centre who later sadly passed away.

Melissa was making her way through Coleraine town on her way to work at the Atlantic Hotel in Portrush when she heard a scream and it was her ‘gut instinct to run towards it.’