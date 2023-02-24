Coleraine workers help Ukrainian refugees to the tune of £5,000
Employees at Kerry Coleraine have shown huge generosity by helping Ukrainian refugees via the British Red Cross.
By Una Culkin
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 3:01pm
As part of the “My Community” initiative in the Kerry Foods group which owns the site on Coleraine’s Millburn Road, the employees can nominate a charity to benefit.
The employees in Coleraine chose to help Ukraine through supporting the British Red Cross.
Plant Manager at Kerry Coleraine, Victor McMullan, and employees met with manager of the Coleraine British Red Cross branch, Gerald McQuilken, to present him with a cheque for £5,000.