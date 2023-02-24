Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Coleraine workers help Ukrainian refugees to the tune of £5,000

Employees at Kerry Coleraine have shown huge generosity by helping Ukrainian refugees via the British Red Cross.

By Una Culkin
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 3:01pm

As part of the “My Community” initiative in the Kerry Foods group which owns the site on Coleraine’s Millburn Road, the employees can nominate a charity to benefit.

The employees in Coleraine chose to help Ukraine through supporting the British Red Cross.

Plant Manager at Kerry Coleraine, Victor McMullan, and employees met with manager of the Coleraine British Red Cross branch, Gerald McQuilken, to present him with a cheque for £5,000.

Most Popular
Plant Manager of Kerry Coleraine Victor McMullan with Red Cross Coleraine branch manager Gerald McQuilken (Centre). Also pictured are (back row) Roy Davidson, Gary McMullan, Mariuz Szymanski; (front row) Jillian McGinnis, Alexandra McAllister, Chloe McNeilly, Denise Loughrey, Steven Kelly
Read More
Belfast Zoo names new baby giraffe 'Ballysally'!
Employees