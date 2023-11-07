Did you know that Coleraine has its very own Christmas angel?

Coleraine woman Margaret Peacock is running her 39th annual Christmas Day dinner. Credit Pixabay

For more than 30 years, local woman Margaret Peacock has been organising a Christmas Day dinner event for anyone who would otherwise be alone on December 25.

This year, the 39th annual Christmas dinner, Margaret is issuing an invitation to the dinner which is being held in memory of her brother Moore who died in October.

Margaret and her team of volunteers invite anyone who is alone to join them for a day of friendship, fun, and good food.

This year's invitation is slightly different so it's most important that anyone interested call and speak with Margaret to secure a place. Numbers must be confirmed no later than December 12.

Margaret said: “Once you have registered your interest in attending, you will be sent by post an invitation. Please bring this invitation with you, as unfortunately anyone turning up without an invitation sadly cannot be catered for.

"The day will start with your arrival no earlier than 12.30pm when you will be warmly greeted by a volunteer. Lunch will be served around 1pm. Lunch will be a full Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings, a choice of dessert, and of course, gifts from Santa, plus raffle prizes. All of this is provided at no cost to the guests.”

Anyone booking a place is asked to let Margaret know about any special dietary requirements. Please call Margaret on 07901571560 to secure your place for this special Christmas dinner.