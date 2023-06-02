Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Coleraine's Cornfield Project announces details of exciting Cornfield Fest 2023

The Cornfield Project in Coleraine has just launched Cornfield Fest 2023 – three days of live entertainment and fun for the kids.
By Una Culkin
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:52 BST

From archery for kids and adults to dance and drama, there will be three days packed with events running from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.

Sunday’s activities will include bee-keeping workshops as well as festival games (dart skills, tin can hit, wellie throwing and so much more).

Early booking is advised for the activities on Friday and Saturday by contacting Brendan Patterson at Focus on Family by email [email protected] with the details of the activity you like to book and name and age of those attending.

Most Popular
Cornfield Fest 2023Cornfield Fest 2023
Cornfield Fest 2023

Payments can be made by Cash (by calling into Focus on Family, 11-19 Glenburn Crescent, Coleraine, BT52 2QR) or by bank transfer. All activity places are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at Cornfield Fest, should get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Read More
Ashes to Gold project wins Lottery funding
Related topics:Coleraine