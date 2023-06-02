From archery for kids and adults to dance and drama, there will be three days packed with events running from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.
Sunday’s activities will include bee-keeping workshops as well as festival games (dart skills, tin can hit, wellie throwing and so much more).
Early booking is advised for the activities on Friday and Saturday by contacting Brendan Patterson at Focus on Family by email [email protected] with the details of the activity you like to book and name and age of those attending.
Payments can be made by Cash (by calling into Focus on Family, 11-19 Glenburn Crescent, Coleraine, BT52 2QR) or by bank transfer. All activity places are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.
Anyone who would like to volunteer at Cornfield Fest, should get in touch by emailing [email protected]