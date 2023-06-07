Register
Coleraine's Greenmount SPAR brings the sunshine as Blooming Great Summer fundraiser returns

The team at SPAR Greenmount in Coleraine will be sweetening things up this weekend at their Marie Curie Blooming Great Summer fundraiser.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:42 BST

The charity provides vital end of life care for thousands across the country, for which SPAR NI has raised an incredible £753,839 since the partnership began in 2017.

This Friday (June 9), shoppers can guess how many sweets are in the jar with a donation – whoever guesses the closest will win! Shoppers can also purchase tickets for the in-store raffle to win a luxury hamper, filled with fresh food and treats. The store will also turn yellow as the team don their Marie Curie t-shirts.

Richard Henderson, owner of SPAR Greenmount Avenue added: “We are very excited to get involved with Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Summer Fundraiser this year, and we have come up with ideas that will engage our shoppers. There is a fantastic hamper filled with local foods to be won! It will be a great day full of fun for a great cause.”

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI is pictured with Conor O’Kane from Marie Curie to launch the Blooming Great Summer Fundraiser.Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI is pictured with Conor O’Kane from Marie Curie to launch the Blooming Great Summer Fundraiser.
Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI is pictured with Conor O’Kane from Marie Curie to launch the Blooming Great Summer Fundraiser.

The Blooming Great Summer fundraiser is sponsored by Punjana Tea and comes hot off the heels of Balmoral Show, where visitors raised an incredible £26,758 thanks to their donations in return for one of the infamous red hats. The total will be split between Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children.

Conor O’Kane, Senior Partnership Manager, Marie Curie added: “For five years SPAR NI has been smashing through fundraising milestones for Marie Curie, and now they have raised over £750,000.

“This is an incredible total that helps our organisation provide vital end of life care and support throughout local communities, and at our Belfast hospice."

