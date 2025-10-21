Coleraine’s Ireland rugby star Andrew Trimble is set to join RTE’s popular TV show ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ as a coach in the new series.

‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ is set to return to TV screens this Autumn and continue into spring 2026 across RTÉ One, RTÉ2, and RTÉ Player.

The long-running series sees families from around the country compete in an incredible obstacle course of physical and mental challenges.

Along with Irish rugby legend Trimble who has 70 caps to his name, the new series will feature some brand-new coaches including paralympic swimming champion and inspirational trailblazer Ellen Keane and former Dublin GAA star and winner of eight All-Ireland medals Michael Darragh MacAuley.

They will be taking on the original coaching legends returning for series 13, including Anna Geary, Donncha O’Callaghan and reigning Fittest Family champ Davy Fitzgerald.

Hosted by Laura Fox, Ireland’s Fittest Family will be airing on Sunday evenings, with RTE yet to announce a firm date.