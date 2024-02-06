Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Unsinkable’ tells the riveting journey of Senator William Alden Smith and undercover journalist Alaine Ricard as they investigate what happened on the fateful night of April 15, 1912.

Coleraine’s Jayne Wisener plays the Senator’s assistant Maggie Malloy who helps unravel a real-life tale of rushed investigations, political interference and the pursuit of corporate accountability.

Jayne, who shot to fame as Johnny Depp’s daughter Johanna in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) is also known for Jane Eyre (2011) and Misfits (2009) and the TV show ‘The Inbetweeners’ as well as countless stage roles including Terri Hooley’s wife Ruth in the punk rock musical ‘Good Vibrations’ for which she was nominated for a Broadway World Ireland Award for Best Performer in a Musical.

Jayne Wisener as Miss Malloy ordering drink. Credit Unsinkable Movie 2024

Speaking about her role as Maggie, which she filmed in Pittsburgh alongside Indiana Jones star Karen Allen, Jayne said: “One of the things I love about the film is that, at a time where women were very much in the background, there are so many strong females in this film.

"Whether it’s in the early 1900s or 2024 there are a lot of strong women about and there always have been and I’m so glad that [the directors] put them at the forefront of this film.”