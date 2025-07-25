Coleraine's Jayne Wisener to star in unique production of 'Dancing at Lughnasa'
The play will be uniquely staged in St. Columba’s Comprehensive School in Glenties, County Donegal, just metres from The Laurels, the house where Friel's mother and aunts who inspired the 'Mundy sisters' characters grew up.
The audience can even take a guided tour down to The Laurels during the interval.
This will also be the first production of any of Friel's typically all white Irish plays to star 'actors of colour' - actors Evlyne Oyedokun and Kay Bridgeman play Kate and Maggie.
Jayne Wisener has starred in Sweeney Todd with Johnny Depp, the Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners as well as countless stage appearances in productions such as Good Vibrations for which she was nominated for a Broadway World Ireland Award.
Dancing at Lughnasa in Glenties opens on August 1. Visit www.artsoverborders.com for more information.
