Coleraine’s Jayne Wisener is to star in a production of Brian Friel’s most celebrated play, Dancing at Lughnasa, staged just metres from the house in which it is set.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play will be uniquely staged in St. Columba’s Comprehensive School in Glenties, County Donegal, just metres from The Laurels, the house where Friel's mother and aunts who inspired the 'Mundy sisters' characters grew up.

The audience can even take a guided tour down to The Laurels during the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will also be the first production of any of Friel's typically all white Irish plays to star 'actors of colour' - actors Evlyne Oyedokun and Kay Bridgeman play Kate and Maggie.

Coleraine's Jayne Wisener who will play Agnes in the production of Dancing at Lughnasa. CREDIT JAYNE WISENER

Jayne Wisener has starred in Sweeney Todd with Johnny Depp, the Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners as well as countless stage appearances in productions such as Good Vibrations for which she was nominated for a Broadway World Ireland Award.

Dancing at Lughnasa in Glenties opens on August 1. Visit www.artsoverborders.com for more information.