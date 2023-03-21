Coleraine was the first stop in a very special ‘Homecoming Tour’ for the filmmakers behind the Oscar-nominated short movie An Irish Goodbye last night (Monday).

A screening of the film, followed by a question and answer session, was an instant sell-out.

The movie won a BAFTA for Best British Short Film 2023 and the Oscar for the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Floodlight Pictures organised the tour to give the public a chance to hear directly from the filmmakers. Writer/director duo Ross White and Tom Berkeley and lead actor James Martin attended to chat about making the movie.

An Irish Goodbye (12A) is set on a farm in rural Northern Ireland where estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) are forced to reunite following the untimely death of their mother (Coleraine’s Michelle Fairley).

Movie House donated the screen for this event so all ticket sales went directly to Floodlight Pictures, which will be giving 25% of proceeds to Mencap NI.

