Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
4 hours ago Street cordons in place as police investigate woman's death in Portadown
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Coleraine's Jet Centre hosts Oscar-winning cast and writers of An Irish Goodbye for special screening

Coleraine was the first stop in a very special ‘Homecoming Tour’ for the filmmakers behind the Oscar-nominated short movie An Irish Goodbye last night (Monday).

By Una Culkin
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT

A screening of the film, followed by a question and answer session, was an instant sell-out.

The movie won a BAFTA for Best British Short Film 2023 and the Oscar for the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Floodlight Pictures organised the tour to give the public a chance to hear directly from the filmmakers. Writer/director duo Ross White and Tom Berkeley and lead actor James Martin attended to chat about making the movie.

An Irish Goodbye (12A) is set on a farm in rural Northern Ireland where estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) are forced to reunite following the untimely death of their mother (Coleraine’s Michelle Fairley).

Movie House donated the screen for this event so all ticket sales went directly to Floodlight Pictures, which will be giving 25% of proceeds to Mencap NI.

Jet Centre Assistant Manager Laura Dysart pictured with Oscar winning actor James Martin

1. Film

Jet Centre Assistant Manager Laura Dysart pictured with Oscar winning actor James Martin Photo: s

The Oscar winners with Ivan Martin (right), host and father of lead actor James Martin

2. Film

The Oscar winners with Ivan Martin (right), host and father of lead actor James Martin Photo: s

Tom Berekley, Ross White and James Martin during the Q&A in Coleraine

3. Film

Tom Berekley, Ross White and James Martin during the Q&A in Coleraine Photo: s

Local film fans were delighted to get their pictures taken with a real Oscar (and real Oscar winners!)

4. Film

Local film fans were delighted to get their pictures taken with a real Oscar (and real Oscar winners!) Photo: s

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ColeraineJames Martin