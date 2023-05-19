Coleraine teacher, Julie Corbett’s commitment and achievements as a volunteer fundraiser for the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund have recently been recognised by the charity.

Julie won the Above and Beyond award at the Fund’s gala awards ceremony held in the Plaisterers’ Hall, London, on April 27. This prestigious national award recognises the extraordinary individual who has gone above and beyond to raise funds for the charity.

Julie’s award is richly deserved. Since 2019 she has co-ordinated the charity’s fundraising activities across Northern Ireland. With her boundless enthusiasm, dedication and imagination, Julie has transformed the activities and heightened the profile of the RAF Benevolent Fund in the province to an unprecedented level.

On receiving her award, Julie commented: “I’m surprised and honoured to receive this award, although it has been presented to me it really is for everyone who has helped with, participated in or sponsored any of our events here in Northern Ireland. We really are a dedicated and enthusiastic team.”