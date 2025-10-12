Coleraine's Olympic star Hannah Scott donates £20,000 Medallist Fund legacy to Bann Rowing Club

Coleraine’s Olympic gold medal rower Hannah Scott has donated £20,000 through the Olympic Medallist Fund to Bann Rowing Club as a fitting tribute to the support it gives to the community.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah – who was presented with the MBE earlier this year – was given the award following her success at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 and it has been put to good purpose by the club to buy two single scull boats and a safety boat.

To make the donation even more memorable, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons joined Hannah at the launch of the boat named after her which was funded by his Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a privilege to join Hannah as she launches a boat, proudly bearing her own name, here at her local club,” said the Minister.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons pictured with Olympic Medallist, Hannah Scott, MBE unveiling a boat named in her honour. Picture: released by Department for Communities

"Hannah’s Olympic Gold stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment, talent and hard work, a journey which started here at Bann Rowing Club and was supported through the dedication of her coaches and teammates who have helped nurture her exceptional talent.

"Hannah’s performances on the world stage were one of the reasons I was determined to support grassroots clubs like this one through the Olympic Medallist Fund, giving those medal winners the opportunity to give back to where their sporting journeys began."

The Minister added: “Through the recently launched Olympic Legacy Fund, I have made a further £1million of funding available to support initiatives to increase participation at grassroots levels for all sports with investment to enhance facilities and provide essential equipment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah said: “I was honoured to pass the Olympic Medallist Fund onto Bann Rowing Club as it’s where I grew up and learnt my sporting values.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons pictured with Olympic Gold Medallist Hannah Scott, MBE and Richard Archibald, Interim CEO of Sport NI are put through their paces on the River Bann by members of Bann Rowing Club. Picture: released by Department for Communities

"It was my dream to reach the Olympics and not only have I lived my dream, I fulfilled it thanks to the grassroots support of Bann Rowing Club, the amazing volunteers and coaches.

"The amount of athletes that have come out of the club is extraordinary and it deserves this investment because of how much it has given to rowing but taken so little back.

"Also, there is a brilliant cross community relationship within rowing. We have a very successful Rowing Ireland and GB Rowing teams which both benefit from Bann Rowing Club and this money will ensure more people can access the sport for those two teams to be represented by NI athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to the Minister for this funding which will hopefully open up the pathway for more young people in the future to participate in sport.”

Richard Archibald, Interim CEO, Sport NI, said: “Seeing Hannah here at her local club really highlights the impact sports clubs across Northern Ireland have on our young sportspeople. They play an instrumental role in the development of our athletes, providing opportunities, support and guidance.

"At Sport NI, we are proud to have worked with our Paris Olympic medallists to deliver this funding to their chosen clubs and organisations in recognition of the role they have played in their journey to an Olympic medal.

"Our medallists are an inspiration to young people within their communities and thanks to the Olympic Medallist Fund these organisations can now support the next generation of sporting talent to achieve their potential.”