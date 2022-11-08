This follows a warning from the Utility Regulator who said government ministers are ‘still working through’ when households here will get the payment and whether it will be delivered as one lump sum or in several smaller instalments.

CEO of Vineyard Compassion and Chair of CCG Anti-Poverty Steering Group, Ricky Wright, said: “Every day our charity steps in to help local people who are struggling with rising living costs.

"This £400 energy discount was a lifeline for people. The news that this discount may not be applied until January is a blow to the most vulnerable in our society.

“In the absence of a functioning local Executive, we would urge the UK government to quickly resolve any issues which are impacting the delivery of this scheme. We call upon the government to fulfil the pledge of former Prime Minister Liz Truss that the scheme would be delivered in November.

“We are concerned about local families in the Causeway Coast and Glens area as Christmas approaches who were factoring this discount into their budget and who are now left in limbo.

"The UK government has said it’s ‘working at pace to deliver a solution which accounts for differences in the Northern Ireland energy market so it can get to households as soon as possible’.