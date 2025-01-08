Coleraine's West Bann Development to hold open water swimming sessions
If you’ve ever wanted to ‘dip a toe’ into open water swimming, Coleraine’s West Bann Development group is holding a session on Sunday, January 12.
The first session will take place at 10am at Portstewart Strand.
The group said: “Beginners are very welcome! Whether you're new to open water swimming or an experienced swimmer, come along and enjoy the experience with us. Refreshments provided to keep you fuelled and refreshed.”
To register or for more information, call 02870327869 or email [email protected]
