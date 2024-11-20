Colin Preston: Missing Belfast man last seen on a road near Portmore Lough, Aghalee says PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is understood Colin Preston, described as approximately 5 feet 4, of stocky build and wearing a large ginger beard, was last seen this morning on the George Island Road not far from Portmore Lough.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Colin Preston from the Greater Belfast area.
"Colin was last seen at around 09:45 hours on the 20/11/24 within the vicinity of Georges Island Road, Craigavon.
"Colin is wearing a black work top with ‘PPN’ written in white and blue. Colin is described as approximately 5 foot 4, stocky build with a large ginger beard.
"Police are appealing to Colin or anyone who may know his whereabouts to please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 619 of the 20/11/24,” said the PSNI spokesperson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.