Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ about a Belfast man who has gone missing but was last seen near the Aghalee area.

It is understood Colin Preston, described as approximately 5 feet 4, of stocky build and wearing a large ginger beard, was last seen this morning on the George Island Road not far from Portmore Lough.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Colin Preston from the Greater Belfast area.

"Colin was last seen at around 09:45 hours on the 20/11/24 within the vicinity of Georges Island Road, Craigavon.

"Colin is wearing a black work top with ‘PPN’ written in white and blue. Colin is described as approximately 5 foot 4, stocky build with a large ginger beard.

"Police are appealing to Colin or anyone who may know his whereabouts to please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 619 of the 20/11/24,” said the PSNI spokesperson.