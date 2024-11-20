Colin Preston: Missing Belfast man last seen on a road near Portmore Lough, Aghalee says PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

By Carmel Robinson
Published 20th Nov 2024, 14:36 GMT
Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ about a Belfast man who has gone missing but was last seen near the Aghalee area.

It is understood Colin Preston, described as approximately 5 feet 4, of stocky build and wearing a large ginger beard, was last seen this morning on the George Island Road not far from Portmore Lough.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Colin Preston from the Greater Belfast area.

"Colin was last seen at around 09:45 hours on the 20/11/24 within the vicinity of Georges Island Road, Craigavon.

Colin Preston from the greater Belfast area was last seen in Georges Island Road, Craigavon which is close to Portmore Lough near Aghalee, says PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.Colin Preston from the greater Belfast area was last seen in Georges Island Road, Craigavon which is close to Portmore Lough near Aghalee, says PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.
"Colin is wearing a black work top with ‘PPN’ written in white and blue. Colin is described as approximately 5 foot 4, stocky build with a large ginger beard.

"Police are appealing to Colin or anyone who may know his whereabouts to please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 619 of the 20/11/24,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

