Colin Thomas Hamilton: Antrim and Newtownabbey PSNI issue appeal to locate missing person wearing grey shorts
Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey say they are concerned for the whereabouts of Colin Thomas Hamilton, who has been reported to them as a missing person.
Colin was last seen in the Steeple Road area of Antrim at approximately 9.15am on Friday, December 13.
He is described as 58 years old, around 6ft in height and of medium build. He has a shaved head and a grey stubble beard.
He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a dark coloured coat.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have seen Colin, know his whereabouts, or have any information which may assist in us locating him, to please contact them on 101, quoting the reference number 529 13/12/24.
