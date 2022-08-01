Colin’s kind gesture to RNLI in memory of Jack

Colin Glenn lost his son Jack in February 2017 and every year, on the anniversary of Jack’s death, Colin and his friends take on a charity motorcycle ride from the Foyle Bridge to Portrush for different charities.

This year, the run took place on Father’s Day and Portrush RNLI was honoured to be nominated as this year’s chosen charity.

Bob Simpson, Colin Glenn, Paul Mooney, Trevor Campbell, presenting a cheque for £3209 to John Martin, Portrush and Portstewart RNLI Fundraising Committee