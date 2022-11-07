The effort, conducted by Monkstown Community Association, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, 18th Newtownabbey FC, Clanmil Housing Association, PSNI and Department for Infrastructure as part of a collaborative approach to revitalise the Cloyne Crescent area, has seen the creation of a new mural celebrating the region and 18th Newtownabbey.

Commenting on the effort, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This project highlights the best of the community in Monkstown and the pride young people have in their area and living here as we move forward together.

“Without the imagination of the artist who brought the vision of community to life, this project would not have been possible, so a huge thank you to Dean Kane from Visual Waste.

The project involved Monkstown Community Association, Housing Executive, 18th Newtownabbey FC, Clanmil Housing Association, PSNI and the Department for Infrastructure.

"A sincere thank you also to the residents of this property for supporting the re-imaging project in their community, which enabled this re-imaging project to be delivered.”

Advertisement