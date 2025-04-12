Colleen Doherty. Picture: released by PSNI

Police in Derry / Londonderry say they are concerned for the whereabouts of Colleen Doherty who has been reported missing.

Colleen was last seen at approximately 10.30pm on Friday in the city side area.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference number 168 of 12/04/25.