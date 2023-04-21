Collone YFC celebrates Club of the Year success at YFCU AGM for second year in a row

Collone Young Farmers’ Club members are celebrating after being crowned Club of the Year at the YFCU AGM for the second year in row, winning the Ann Cameron Cup.

A spokesperson for the club described it as a “huge achievement” and said each and every member had played a part in the club’s achievement.

"A special mention must also go to club leader Harry Chambers and club secretary Karen Walker along with the rest of the officials and the committee for all their hard work to make the club a success,” the spokesperson added.

Further awards at the AGM also saw Sophie Hawthorne awarded PRO of the Year while Karen Walker was placed third for Secretary of the Year.

The club was also successful on winning the JK Dobbs Trophy for proficiency in competitions at ages 14-18, as well as receiving the Environmental Award.

In ‘The President’s Award’ scheme, Grace Ross was placed third (12-14), Grace George placed second (14-16), Rebecca George placed first (14-16) and Karen Walker placed third (18-21). Grace George also received the award for Junior Ulster Young Farmer.

"These were all fantastic achievements for the club and its members. Furthermore, past club leader and current committee member Matthew Livingstone was elected as vice president in the YFCU AGM. This was a fantastic achievement for such a valued and dedicated member of the club, who will no doubt excel in his new role,” added the Collone spokesperson.

1 . Smiles all round Collone YFC members with the Ann Cameron Cup for ‘Club of The Year’. Photo: contributed

2 . Double success Karen Walker was third overall in the Secretary category and third in the President Award Scheme. Photo: contributed

3 . All smiles Sophie Hawthorne was first overall PRO. Photo: contributed

4 . An AGM to remember Matthew Livingstone (top left) was elected as vice president in the YFCU AGM. Photo: contributed