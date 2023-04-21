Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
1 hour ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
7 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
8 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
Club leader Harry Chambers and Club secretary Karen Walker receiving the Club of the Year trophy.Club leader Harry Chambers and Club secretary Karen Walker receiving the Club of the Year trophy.
Club leader Harry Chambers and Club secretary Karen Walker receiving the Club of the Year trophy.

Collone YFC celebrates Club of the Year success at YFCU AGM for second year in a row

Collone Young Farmers’ Club members are celebrating after being crowned Club of the Year at the YFCU AGM for the second year in row, winning the Ann Cameron Cup.

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:55 BST

A spokesperson for the club described it as a “huge achievement” and said each and every member had played a part in the club’s achievement.

"A special mention must also go to club leader Harry Chambers and club secretary Karen Walker along with the rest of the officials and the committee for all their hard work to make the club a success,” the spokesperson added.

Further awards at the AGM also saw Sophie Hawthorne awarded PRO of the Year while Karen Walker was placed third for Secretary of the Year.

The club was also successful on winning the JK Dobbs Trophy for proficiency in competitions at ages 14-18, as well as receiving the Environmental Award.

In ‘The President’s Award’ scheme, Grace Ross was placed third (12-14), Grace George placed second (14-16), Rebecca George placed first (14-16) and Karen Walker placed third (18-21). Grace George also received the award for Junior Ulster Young Farmer.

"These were all fantastic achievements for the club and its members. Furthermore, past club leader and current committee member Matthew Livingstone was elected as vice president in the YFCU AGM. This was a fantastic achievement for such a valued and dedicated member of the club, who will no doubt excel in his new role,” added the Collone spokesperson.

Collone YFC members with the Ann Cameron Cup for ‘Club of The Year’.

1. Smiles all round

Collone YFC members with the Ann Cameron Cup for ‘Club of The Year’. Photo: contributed

Karen Walker was third overall in the Secretary category and third in the President Award Scheme.

2. Double success

Karen Walker was third overall in the Secretary category and third in the President Award Scheme. Photo: contributed

Sophie Hawthorne was first overall PRO.

3. All smiles

Sophie Hawthorne was first overall PRO. Photo: contributed

Matthew Livingstone (top left) was elected as vice president in the YFCU AGM.

4. An AGM to remember

Matthew Livingstone (top left) was elected as vice president in the YFCU AGM. Photo: contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 2