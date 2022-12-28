Members of Collone YFC were rewarded for their talents and triumphs at the annual county dinner, held in the Bannville House Hotel.

Harry Chambers and Joel Milligan

The event – which brought together fellow county clubs, Mountnorris, Bleary and Newtownhamiliton – celebrated the many achievements of county members in numerous competitions and many Collone members were placed in almost every category.

In floral art, in the 12-14 age category, Mollie Downard was placed third and Beth Philips was first. In the 14-16 category, third place went to Jack Ferris, second to Grace George and first to Rebecca George. The 16-18 category saw James McConnell placed third, Ruth McWhirter second and Katie McWhirter first. In the 18-21 age category Sarah Ross was placed third and Clarise Crozier first while in the 21-25 category Joel Milligan and Harry Chambers were placed joint third.

Members were equally as successful at public speaking with Matthew Black placed second and Grace Ross first in the 12-14 category. In the 14-16 category Rebecca George was second and Grace George first. The 16-18 category saw James McConnell placed second and Ruth McWhirter first.

Collone YFC members at County Armagh YFC’s dinner

In the prepared public speaking 18-21 category, Sarah Ross was first while in the impromptu section, Marianna Neill was placed second and Sarah Ross was also placed first. In the 21-25 impromptu category Joel Milligan was placed second and Harry Chambers was first, also receiving the Richardson cup.

In Demonstration presentation, Grace Ross came first in the 12-14 age division with Grace George second and Rebecca George first. In the 16-18 age division, Sophie Hawthorne came first with Karen Walker second. In the 18-21 category, Matthew Livingstone came first in the 21-25 category and Ian Walker was first in the 25-30 category.

Many members also topped the rankings in the beef, sheep and dairy stock judging awards.

In the dairy awards in the 14-16 age category, Grace George was placed third and Rebecca George was second. In the 16-18 category, Ruth McWhirter came third and Ashley Neill was first. In the 21-25 category, Linzi Kennedy was placed second and in the 25-30 age division Sonia Mills was third, with

County Chairperson Matthew Livingstone

Stuart Agnew first.

IIn the sheep awards in the 12-14 age category, Will Johnson was placed third and Grace Ross first. In the 14-16 section, Rebecca George came third while Jamie Milligan was first.

In the 16-18 category, Ashley Neill was placed third and Sophie Hawthorne first. In the 21-25 category, Abbie Grills was placed second and in the 25-30 category, Sonia Mills came second with Stuart Agnew first.

In the beef awards,Grace Ross was placed first in the 12-14 age category. Grace George came second and Rebecca George first in the 14-16 category. Jessica Acheson came third, Billy Acheson second and Harry Meredith first in the 18-21 category whilst In the 21-25 age division James Scroggie was placed third, Harry Chambers second and Linzi Kennedy came first and also received the Armagh Show Cup.

Raymond Neill

In the 25-30 category, Sonia Mills came second while Stuart Agnew came first.

Ian Walker achieved first place in the silage making awards and received the John McCartney Cup. In silage assessment Beth Wishart was placed second in the 12-14 category and in the 16-18 category, James McConnell was placed third, Ashley Neill was second and Ruth McWhirter first.

Joel Milligan received second place in the arable competition.

Boys and girls’ football and tag rugby,both senior and junior teams, picked up awards.

Collone YFC officials 2022-2023 - Joel Milligan (treasurer), Sophie Hawthorne (PR officers), Karen Walker (secretary), Harry Chambers (club leader).

Mark Walker achieved first place in machinery handling while Steven Wilson picked up first in the advanced sheep shearing.

In junior home management, Rebecca George was placed second and Grace George first whist in the senior category Marianna Neill came second.

In tug of war, members of Collone picked up the award for the ladies’ team alongside fellow county club members, Mountnorris and Newtownhamiliton. Collone also picked up an award for choir festival and came second in the Arts Festival.

In top officials and proficiency awards, James Speers picked up first place for treasurer. In the 12-14 age division for proficiency, Beth Wishart was placed third, Jack Wilson came second and Grace Ross was placed first. In 14-16, Adam Kennedy was placed third, Grace George came second and Rebecca George was placed first. In 16-18, Ruth McWhirter came third, while James McConnel was placed first. In 18-21, Harry Meredith was placed second and Sarah Ross first. In the 21-25 division, Harry Chambers was second and Joel Milligan first. In the 25-30 category, Ian Walker was placed second and Sonia Mills first.

A club spokesperson said: “It was a fantastic achievement for so many members to place in the awards. It is fair to say everyone had a fantastic night and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”