Colour run for ‘Paul’s Legacy’

The colourful event has been organised by The Irish Society Primary School Parents Association, with all proceeds going to Paul’s Legacy charity which was set up in memory of inspirational nurse Paul Murray who sadly passed away in February 2021.

Chris Murdock, Headmaster at the primary school explained how the colour run came about: “The Irish Society Parents and Family Association (PFA) are hosting Paul’s Run, as a celebratory and fun community event in memory of the late, great, Paul Murray.

“All proceeds raised will go to Paul’s Legacy, a charity set up by Paul’s widow to honour his name. The funds will be used to supply lifesaving defibrillators, which are stationed throughout the local community. However, it is so much more than just a run.

“There will be music, colour and catering. While Paul’s Run, which is a 5k run, takes centre stage, it will be followed by a shorter ‘Colour Dash’ for children.

“This idea actually originated from Paul himself. As a member of the PFA, it was an idea he played with for many years as his son Elliot attends The Irish Society Primary School.

“When our new committee came together and amazingly came up with the same idea we knew we had to make it work in memory of Paul.

“We reached out to Paul’s widow Leanne, who has been so supportive. When she told us about her charity, it all fell into place.

“Paul’s Run is very much a community event. Paul meant so much to so many, so we hope for a good turnout.

“It is open to all ages and it is purposely a ‘non-chipped’ run, to make it more accessible to all fitness levels. The main run will be followed by a colour-dash to ensure that younger children are not left out of the fun.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Council assisted the parents committee by granting access to the town’s Christie Park for the event.

“The council have been so supportive,” added Mr Murdock. “We are a new committee and this is the first public event we have ever organised, so the council’s support and understanding has been such a welcomed aid.

“The run which will take place on Saturday, May 21 at 10am, will commence and finish at The Irish Society Primary School. Runners will pass the Christie Park on route, which will be a ‘colour station’.

“This is our first year holding such an event, the most important aim for us is to have family fun and celebrations and let’s see just how much we can raise for Paul’s Legacy along the way.”