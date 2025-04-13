Colourful photos as Spring Garden Fair draws the crowds at Antrim Castle Gardens

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Apr 2025, 20:03 BST
Gardeners from far and wide flocked to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Spring Garden Fair on Saturday.

Staged in the beautiful Parterre Gardens at Antrim Castle Gardens, the fair brought together a variety of expert growers and nurseries with a fantastic selection of plants.

From ornamental annuals to vibrant perennials, spring bedding plants to wildflower seeds, there was something for every spring garden.

The event was the perfect introduction to this year’s Garden Show Ireland, once again being held at the popular Antrim Castle Gardens, from June 13-15. Go to gardenshowireland.com for more details.

Local business owner Lawrence Neil from Kingfisher Glass Art at the Spring Plant Fair.

1. Spring Plant Fair

Local business owner Lawrence Neil from Kingfisher Glass Art at the Spring Plant Fair. Photo: Sarah Harkness / Pacemaker

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly with Paul Duggan from Sprout during the Spring Plant Fair in Antrim Castle Gardens.

2. Spring Plant Fair

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly with Paul Duggan from Sprout during the Spring Plant Fair in Antrim Castle Gardens. Photo: Sarah Harkness / Pacemaker

Daisy Connolly having a great day out at the Spring Plant Fair.

3. Spring Plant Fair

Daisy Connolly having a great day out at the Spring Plant Fair. Photo: Sarah Harkness / Pacemaker

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly and Garden Show Ireland sponsor Richard Fry from Colemans chatting during the Spring Plant Fair.

4. Spring Plant Fair

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly and Garden Show Ireland sponsor Richard Fry from Colemans chatting during the Spring Plant Fair. Photo: Sarah Harkness / Pacemaker

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AntrimNewtownabbey Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice