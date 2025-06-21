Colourful photos of 'pure joy' as crowds come out for Learning Disability Pride 2025 in Carrickfergus

The event celebrates people with learning disabilities and challenges the barriers they face in everyday life, calling for further awareness and inclusion.

Thomas Haighton, founder of the day, which has become a cornerstone of the inclusion calendar in Northern Ireland, said this year’s Learning Disability Pride was the “biggest and best yet”.

"The atmosphere was electric and it was a day of pure joy, celebrating people with learning disabilities alongside their families and friends and the equality that they deserve in every part of society.

"We are extremely thankful to our dedicated committee and supporters as without them it simply wouldn’t be possible. We can’t wait to start planning for Learning Disability Pride 2027 already!”

This year also marked a major milestone for the event as Learning Disability Pride officially became a registered charity, further cementing its role in championing inclusion and rights across Northern Ireland. The 2025 celebration was led by NI Down’s Syndrome model and advocate Kate Grant, who served as this year’s ambassador to help raise awareness of how much people with learning disabilities can achieve.

The day began with a lively and colourful parade through the town centre, with local community groups, support organisations and businesses marching side by side. Beauty brand BPerfect Cosmetics joined the parade with glitter and glamour and the Ballyboley Pipe Band brought music to the streets. A spectacular highlight of the day was the Red Arrows flyover, drawing cheers from crowds across the town and adding to the unforgettable celebration.

Deputy Mayor Tyler Hoey, who attended and spoke at the event, praised the day as a model of civic inclusion.

“It was an honour to attend this year’s Learning Disability Pride which was a joyful, powerful reminder that everyone deserves to be seen and celebrated. But it goes far beyond celebration – Learning Disability Pride is a public declaration that people with learning disabilities deserve to have a voice as much as everyone else.

"Today, Carrickfergus showed what community looks like when everyone is seen, heard, and valued. I commend everyone involved in making Learning Disability Pride happen.”

A wide range of organisations provided information, support and health services to attendees throughout the day. Visitors engaged with stalls from the Belfast Trust’s breast screening team, Brain Injury Matters, Autism NI, the Learning Disability Nursing and Crisis Teams, Positive Futures, Mencap, the Cedar Foundation, Orchardville, Now Group, the Equality Commission, ARC, Volunteer Now, and the Consumer Council, among others.

Specsavers’ Home Visits Ballymena team offered advice on accessible eye care services, highlighting the importance of health equity for people with disabilities. Carrickfergus Junior Gateway, WRDA, LASO, Translink, Co-Ownership and Praxis Care were also present, offering advice, signposting and community engagement.

The celebration also included a bustling craft village after the parade as well as a number of local food and drink vendors who kept everyone fuelled for a day of fun and pride. Workshops and interactive entertainment added to the inclusive family atmosphere. There was also face painting, sand art, gathering drum sessions, velvet art colouring, and the always-popular Bubble Bounce. Learning Space and the National Trust brought inclusive learning and sensory activities, ensuring every visitor could participate and feel welcome.

Learning Disability Pride 2025 was supported by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Mencap, Kilcreggan Homes, AEL, Sense NI, Caring Breaks, Positive Futures, Advanced Care NI, Carrick Senior Gateway, Cedar Foundation and Mid & East Antrim Borough Council. The event also received funding from the National Lottery.

1 . Learning Disability Pride 2025 Trustee of Learning Disability Pride (LDP) Kerry Wilson, Deputy Mayor Tyler Hoey, Northern Ireland model and LDP ambassador Kate Grant and founder of LDP Thomas Haighton. Photo: Paul Faith

2 . Learning Disability Pride 2025 Deputy Mayor Tyler Hoey and Learning Disability Pride ambassador Kate Grant leading the Learning Disability Pride carnival. Photo: Paul Faith

3 . Learning Disability Pride 2025 The Red Arrows thrilled the crowd with their flyover in Carrickergus on Learning Disability Pride day. Photo: Paul Faith