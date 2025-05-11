This year’s event had the environmentally conscious theme of ‘Wonders of Nature’ – perfect for a vibrant carnival parade, filled with artistry, sound, and colour.

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson led the parade of fantastical floats created by talented professional carnival companies.

The spectacular procession featured a colossal inflatable octopus, a sinuous snake gliding through the streets, a whimsical bubble float catching the sunlight, an enchanting toadstool plucked straight from a fairy tale, and majestic dragons and phoenix soaring in a dazzling display above the cheering crowds.

Hundreds of enthusiastic schoolchildren and community groups joined in, bringing the wonders of nature to life through imaginative costumes and performances developed through ISLAND Arts Centre’s carnival workshops. Energetic dancers in brilliant costumes, booming sound systems, the infectious rhythms of vibrant samba bands and the cheerful tunes of the accompanying Lisburn Ukulele Band, added to the joyful experience.

"This year's 'Wonders of Nature' theme was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the beauty of our environment and the creativity of our community," said Mayor Kurtis Dickson.

"Seeing the vibrant displays and the joy it brought to everyone was truly special. I was also particularly proud to see so many people come together to support Emerge Counselling Services, my chosen charity."

Following the parade, celebrations continued in Wallace Park, which was transformed into a bustling Carnival Village. Here, families enjoyed a variety of entertainment, including performances by Abba-sensations and Taylor NI.

A dedicated Kids' Zone also buzzed with interactive performances, creative crafts, and delightful animal encounters, ensuring fun for children of all ages. Meanwhile, those seeking a thrill embraced the high-energy fairground attractions while those keen to further connect with the natural world enjoyed a Sustainability Trail that offered fun eco-tips, activities, and an eco-treasure hunt with chances to win green goodies!

"Wallace Park was alive with energy and excitement," said Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the council’s Communities & Wellbeing Committee. "The 'Wonders of Nature' theme inspired a day of fantastic fun showcasing the best of our local creative talent and community spirit providing a spectacular time for everyone."

