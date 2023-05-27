Register
Comber crash claims life of Ryan Mervyn Corken

The PSNI has confirmed that a man has sadly passed away following a road traffic collision on the Glen Road, Comber.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th May 2023, 07:42 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 08:17 BST

The crash, involving three vehicles, occurred shortly after 9.15am on Friday, May 26.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Unfortunately, the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene from his injuries.

"He was 29-year-old Ryan Mervyn Corken from the Comber area.

29-year-old Ryan Mervyn Corken29-year-old Ryan Mervyn Corken
"The road has now fully reopened to motorists.

"Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has just begun. We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage available to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 395 of 26/05/23.”

