Come along and enjoy a 'Spooktacular time' at Maghera Walled Garden Ghostly Tales Halloween event

The new management committee of Maghera Heritage Centre warmly invites members of the public to their Halloween event - ‘Maghera Walled Garden Ghostly Tales’.

The event starts at Maghera Walled Gardens on Thursday, October 30 at 7pm, before moving on to Maghera Heritage Centre for hot food, beverages and more haunted tales.

Adults and children are welcome to attend. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

Spooky tales start at Maghera Walled Garden | Supplied

Halloween dress up while not essential is very much encouraged! We will have a prize for the most creative child’s costume on the night. Admission is by donation – Minimum donation for adults £3 please and children go free.

This event is part funded by Mid Ulster District Council and the Heritage committee thank them for their support both with funding and facilitating our use of the Walled Gardens.

Why not come along and enjoy the fun. You are sure to have a spooktacular time!