The aptly named ‘Rained Off’ is the latest play from Armand Galliard MBE written following the centenary of Tandragee Golf Club.

The play takes place during the centenary year of the club and the scene is played out in the men’s locker room at Tandragee.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It centres round three long-serving members, a newcomer and a cleaning lady.

Tandragee Golf Club, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

Much of the club’s history is inextricably woven through hilarious dialogue with reference to past and present members.

All are invited to what is billed as a ‘great night’s craic’and see just who is mentioned in the locker room banter on Friday 29th April. This one act play will be followed by musical entertainment with Kieran Devine.

Curtain goes up at 8pm and tickets, priced at £10, are available from the club.

-