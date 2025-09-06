Comic Con Northern Ireland: 23 colourful photos as fans flock to Eikon Centre, Lisburn

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Sep 2025, 20:27 BST
Comic Con Northern Ireland attracted pop culture fans in their droves on Saturday for the first day of the much-anticipated weekend event at the Eikon Centre, Lisburn.

Along with the chance to meet a variety of star guests, the convention gave fans the opportunity to share their love of comics, fantasy, sci-fi, gaming, horror and cosplay.

Take a look at these photos to see some of the impressive costumes on show.

Eva Grace-McNally enjoying the day at Comic Con.

Eva Grace-McNally enjoying the day at Comic Con. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Sydney Kenning and mum Karen.

Sydney Kenning and mum Karen. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

There was plenty to see at Comic Con Northern Ireland at the Eikon Centre.

There was plenty to see at Comic Con Northern Ireland at the Eikon Centre. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Enjoying Comic Con Northern Ireland at the Eikon Centre on Saturday.

Enjoying Comic Con Northern Ireland at the Eikon Centre on Saturday. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

