Lisburn Branch of the Royal British held their annual Somme Memorial Act of Remembrance at the war memorial in Lisburn on Saturday July 1. Alderman James Tinsley laid a Wreath on behalf of the Mayor and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Wreaths were also laid by Brian Sloan Chairman Lisburn Branch and representatives of other Associations. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Commemoration services held in Lisburn and Hillsborough to honour the fallen from the Battle of the Somme

Special commemoration services were held at the war memorials in Lisburn and Hillsborough on July 1 to remember those who lost their lives during the Battle of the Somme.