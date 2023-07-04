Commemoration services held in Lisburn and Hillsborough to honour the fallen from the Battle of the Somme

Special commemoration services were held at the war memorials in Lisburn and Hillsborough on July 1 to remember those who lost their lives during the Battle of the Somme.
The Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion held their Annual Somme Act of Remembrance at the city’s war memorial on Saturday night, July 1.
Alderman James Tinsley laid a wreath on behalf of the Mayor and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.
Wreaths were also laid by Brian Sloan Chairman Lisburn Branch and representatives of other Associations.
Royal Hillsborough Royal British Legion, Royal Hillsborough LOL District No19 and JLOL55 laid wreaths at the village War Memorial.
1. Somme commemoration in Lisburn and Hillsborough
Royal Hillsborough RBL, Royal Hillsborough LOL District No19 and JLOL55 laid wreaths at the War Memorial in Hillsborough to commemorate the Battle of the Somme. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
