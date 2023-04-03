Register
Commercial property residential grant scheme launched

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is seeking expressions of interest from local property owners for a new ‘Living Over the Shops’ grant programme.

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

Commercial property which has vacant or underutilised floor space above the premises could be eligible for funding to repurpose the space for residential use.

Subject to demand and available funding for the proposed pilot scheme, eligible property owners will be offered support for both interior and exterior improvements.

The refurbishment works could include the installation of kitchen and bathroom facilities, external and internal painting, access improvements (with Building Control consent), improved security features, electrics and lighting, plumbing and the installation of or upgrading of a heating system.

Commenting on the initiative, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Repurposing the vacant spaces will help stimulate the repopulation of local town centres and economic nodes, contribute to an increase in local housing for residents, reduce the number of vacant premises, contribute to an increase in footfall to the town centres and reduce the risk of anti-social behaviour and vandalism.”

Welcoming the launch of the ‘Living Over the Shops’ grant scheme, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross added: “I fully support this pilot scheme which would greatly enhance our town centres and allow property owners to invest in their properties and provide much-needed residential space for local people.”

An online expression of interest form can be completed via antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/living-over-the-shops

For more information, contact Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Regeneration Team on 028 9034 0000 or email [email protected]

