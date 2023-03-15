Register
P2 pupils of Hart Memorial Primary School pictured before their exercise session with teacher, Judith Lee, P2LM, and Northern Ireland and Ireland swimmer, David Thompson. PT11-221.
Commonwealth Games swimmer David Thompson gives Portadown's Hart Memorial PS pupils sporting tips

Pupils of Hart Memorial Primary School gave a warm welcome to a special guest on Monday, March 13.

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT

A visit from Sports For Schools athlete David Thompson, who previously represented Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games for swimming, made for a memorable day for the children.

David led a sponsored fitness circuit with all pupils, followed by an inspirational assembly, and a question and answer session.

Northern Ireland and Ireland swimmer, David Thompson and Bex Hamilton from Sports For Schools pictured with some of the pupils of Hart Memorial Primary School during their exercise programme, Athlete For A Day. PT11-220.

1. All smiles

Northern Ireland and Ireland swimmer, David Thompson and Bex Hamilton from Sports For Schools pictured with some of the pupils of Hart Memorial Primary School during their exercise programme, Athlete For A Day. PT11-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

Hart Primary School pupils doing star jumps as part of their exercise programme. PT11-224.

2. Little stars

Hart Primary School pupils doing star jumps as part of their exercise programme. PT11-224. Photo: Tony Hendron

P2 pupils getting into their exercise programme. PT11-222.

3. Concentrating hard

P2 pupils getting into their exercise programme. PT11-222. Photo: Tony Hendron

Hart Memorial P2 pupils attempting press-ups during the Sport For Schools exercise day. PT11-225.

4. Fitness fun

Hart Memorial P2 pupils attempting press-ups during the Sport For Schools exercise day. PT11-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

PortadownNorthern Ireland