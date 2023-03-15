Commonwealth Games swimmer David Thompson gives Portadown's Hart Memorial PS pupils sporting tips
Pupils of Hart Memorial Primary School gave a warm welcome to a special guest on Monday, March 13.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT
A visit from Sports For Schools athlete David Thompson, who previously represented Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games for swimming, made for a memorable day for the children.
David led a sponsored fitness circuit with all pupils, followed by an inspirational assembly, and a question and answer session.
